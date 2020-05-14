Delta commences distribution of face masks to health facilities

The Delta State Ministry of Health has flagged-off the distribution of face masks to health facilities across the State as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health Asaba, Dr. (Mrs.) Minnie Oseji disclosed this on Thursday in Asaba when she distributed the face masks allotted to Okwe-Asaba Medical Zone.

Dr. Oseji informed the Medical Director in-charge of Okwe-Asaba Zonal Medical Hospital that the face masks were for all the Unit Hospitals under the Zone and are strictly for all the newly registered antenatal patients that will attend the antenatal clinics.

She said that pregnant women are at greater risk to the virus such as false labour among other complications and hence the decision to allocate some of the items to them.

According to her, ‘as we give every pregnant woman that registers in antenatal clinics, in over the next two months we will be able to cover a good number and, this is what we intend to do in all the zonal hospitals, Delta State University Teaching hospital, Asaba Specialist hospital and even to Federal Medical Center, Asaba’.

Receiving the face masks on behalf of the Medical Zone, Dr Agholor Chuks, Zonal Medical Director, Okwe-Asaba Medical Zone thanked the State Government for the provision of the face masks.

He assured that there would be an equitable distribution of the items to all the unit hospitals under the Zone.

Recently, the State Government procured one million face masks for Deltans as part of measures to protect them from contracting and or spreading the disease in fulfilment of the promise of His Excellency Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.