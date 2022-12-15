Delta Airlines flies 1.65 million Nigerians

The United States Delta Air Lines has flown over 1.65 million Nigerians and 20,000 thousand tons of cargo between the two countries in its fifteen years of commencement of operations between the two countries.

The airline made the disclosure in Lagos while marking its fifteen years of nonstop service connecting Nigeria and the United States.

The airline which launched its first flight between Lagos Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in December 2007 has continued to operate year-round daily service between the cities using 223-seat A330-200 aircraft.

Commenting on the development, Delta’s Regional sales manager for Africa, Jimmy Eichelgruen stated: “We are extremely proud to be marking 15 years of flying to Nigeria and, thanks to the support of the airport, government authorities and the local community, our service from Lagos to Atlanta has remained strong in connecting Nigeria to the world.

“Since we started service to Lagos, we have flown over 1.65 million passengers on Delta flights between Nigeria and the United States and carried around 20,000 thousand tons of cargo between the two countries reflecting the importance of our service and commitment to the market.”

He listed good route network as some of the incentives Nigerian customers traveling on Delta from Lagos benefit through convenient connections to more than 200 destinations via Atlanta to cities such as Washington DC, New York, Orlando and Los Angeles.

The airline’s recently refurbished A330-200 aircraft offers customers a choice in how they want to enjoy the travel journey, with all four product experiences that Delta offers which are: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin.

All customers have access to Wi-Fi onboard for purchase and Delta’s best-in-class seatback entertainment, while powering up their own devices with in-seat power and USB ports.