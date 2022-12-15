Aviation book authored by aviation journalists for launch today

Two Nigerian aviation journalists, Olusegun Koiki of Daily Independent and Chinedu Eze of This Day newspapers would today, Thursday, December 15, 2022 unveil a book on air transportation in Nigeria, spanning all segments of the country’s aviation sector.

The book, titled: ‘Air Transportation In Nigeria: The Lingering Expectations,’ which would be launched at the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Annex office at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos, chronicled several burning issues and topics in the sector.

The book, according to the two journalists x-rayed the aviation industry, its history, milestones and critically reviewed policies, regulations and actions taken by government and its agencies in the sector over the years.

The book is also to guide aviation professionals, stakeholders, entrepreneurs and higher institutions of learning with interest in aviation on the development in the sector in the country, the prospects, pitfalls and how to mitigate the mistakes of the past.

The Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Allen Onyema has been selected as the Chief Launcher of the book, which stakeholders said critiqued activities in the sector and proffered solutions to the myriads of challenges in the industry.

Commenting on the development, the writers said: “We are glad that we are able to put this book together and drive conversations around the aviation industry in Nigeria. The contributions from some stakeholders and professionals also helped to shed light on the critical issues and topics written by us.

“This project actually started in January 2019, but as we all know, the aviation industry globally is dynamic and evolving. So, we had to continue to update activities as they occurred in the sector. The book is a complete work, which would be useful to everybody with bias for aviation, investors and tertiary institutions of learning.

“This book also exposed the key factors behind the undulating performance of the industry, especially the indigenous airlines sub-sector, the interferences and the interventions and infrastructure development in the sector.

“The work also dwelt on the impact of the deregulation of the industry and looked at the performance of Nigerian airlines, setting agenda on partnerships as a way to spur the growth of Nigerian carriers.

Some of the dignitaries expected at the book launch include: the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Directors-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

Others are Managing Directors, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Yadudu, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Matthew Pwajok and the Rector of the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Captain Alkali Madibbo.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) in ground handling companies, Catering Services, airlines, auxiliary companies and major aviation stakeholders and professionals are expected at the launch.