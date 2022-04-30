DELSU VC calls for synergy, as 12,920 graduands bag certificates

The Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, on Saturday, offered academic certificates, diplomas and degrees to 12,920 graduands, just as the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Andy Egwunyenga, invited all lovers of education to join hands with the institution to building a true citadel of learning.

Prof. Egwunyenga made the request in his speech at the 30th anniversary and 14th combined Convocation ceremony at the Convocation Arena of the institution in Abraka on Saturday.

He said the summary of Postgraduate Degrees, First Degrees and Diplomas for the 2018/2019 Session was 4, 465, adding that that of 2019/2020 Session was 4, 998, while that of 2020/2021 Session was 3457, making a grand total for the three sessions 12, 920.

Egwunyenga said the university has consistently kept faith with its mandate of producing quality graduates who would contribute to nation-building and advance the cause of humanity, globally.

He boasted that the quantity and quality of graduates produced by the university, over the years, attested to the capacity to live up to the vision of DELSU’s founding fathers.

The Professor of Parasitology/Public Health Consultant, however, congratulated all staff and students of the institution on the successes so far recorded in actualising the ideals upon which the university was founded.





He reminded all that DELSU, like every other citadel of learning, is a work in progress.

“We have achieved giant strides, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“In view of this reality, I invite all lovers of education to join hands with us in building a true citadel of learning known for groundbreaking research, unparalleled dissemination and deployment of knowledge for nation-building and for the advancement of humanity,” he noted.

Earlier in the day, a number of landmark projects were inaugurated which included Faculty of Pharmacy Complex, Access Link Roads to Faculty of Pharmacy, Animal House and Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts Complex, Department of Nursing Science Extension, Educational Technology Building and laying Foundation Stone of the Faculty of Management Sciences Complex.

Highlight of the was the posthumous investiture of Professors Eric Arubayi and Sam Ukala as well as the conferment of honourary degrees on HRM Justice Francis Fedode Tabai and Chief Jim James Ovia, CON.