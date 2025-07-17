Dele Momodu dumps PDP, says party now carcass

Veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu, has announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing the party as a “carcass” that has been hijacked by antidemocratic forces.

In a resignation letter dated July 17, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of PDP Ward 4, Ihievbe, Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Momodu said he could no longer remain in a party that had lost its democratic essence.

“I wish to inform you of my decision to resign from our political party, PDP, with immediate effect. My reason is simple and straightforward. Our party has been unarguably hijacked by antidemocratic forces, from within and outside, in broad daylight.

“It is therefore honorable to abandon the carcass of the party to them while majority of us earnestly sign up with the new coalition party known as the African Democratic Congress (ADC),” he wrote.

Momodu’s departure from the PDP comes just days after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar formally ended his long-standing affiliation with the party for the third time.

Tribune Online reports that Atiku’s resignation was contained in a letter dated July 14, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Jada 1 Ward, Jada Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Atiku, who described the decision as “heartbreaking,” said the PDP had strayed from the foundational principles on which it was built.

