I noticed that my Blood Pressure has severely gone down since I commenced fasting about two weeks ago. I want to know if someone’s Blood Pressure can also be affected by dehydration.

Sadiq (by SMS)

Yes. When you’re very dehydrated, your blood volume can decrease, leading to a drop in blood pressure. Low blood pressure is when your blood pressure reading is lower than 90/60 mm Hg. A drop in blood volume can lead to a potentially dangerous drop in blood pressure and even shock. Dehydration happens when your body doesn’t have enough fluids. Not drinking enough fluids or losing fluids faster than you can replace them can both result in dehydration.

