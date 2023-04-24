Comedian, Mr Macaroni has expressed timeless experience as he played host alongside Kiekie at Davido’s Lagos Concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Sunday.

He took to Instagram in a post on Monday to mention how Davido’s father bought him his first laptop and was always there to support him financially.

“Omo!!! Yesterday was a Movie!!! A Timeless Experience to cherish forever!!!!

First day I met Davido sometime in 2020, I told him how his dad Dr Deji Adeleke was our First Elder in SDA Magodo then… and how his dad bought me my first ever laptop which I used in school.

“I was always calling him from school to send me money and he never said No neither did he block my Number & That Day, Davido said “make we dey go my house” he captioned.

“So if you saw me jumping anyhow yesterday, na the joy and happiness cause am.

“Beyond Davido’s gracious heart, his music lifts my soul!!!!!!! @toroec call me a million times and I will answer!!!! Queen of the @kie_kie_ Thank you for always making it easy!!!” he captioned.

Kiekie also said, “When The Energy is Right, The Vibe Is Unstoppable! 44 4 0.

“Naaa!! Timless Experience was a movie. @davido promised and he more than delivered. I’m in awe guyssssssss!!!!!