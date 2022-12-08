Davido set to perform at Qatar 2022 World Cup closing ceremony

Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has confirmed he will be performing live at the 2022 World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.

Announcing the development on Thursday, Chinese businessman, Stephen Hung took to his Instagram story to disclose that the singer has confirmed that he will be performing at the closing event scheduled for December 18, 2022.

He wrote, “So happy my bro #davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there.”

This will be the ‘Fem’ crooner’s first stage performance since the tragic death of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke on October 31, 2022.

Davido alongside Trinidad Cardona and Aisha was earlier featured on the Qatar 2022 World Cup theme song titled ‘Better together ‘

The Multiple Awards winner will be joining the ‘Buga’ crooner, Kizz Daniel and Patoranking as Nigerian artistes to grace different stages for performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.