Markets shut as APC holds rally in Nasarawa

Markets in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital and the neighbouring communities were on Thursday, shut down over the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally.

The directive to shut the markets was given by the chairman Lafia local government area, Alhaji Aminu Maifata, as the party holds the grand finale of its rally in the state capital.

The market authority also reechoed the chairman’s directive, urging traders to use the opportunity of the window to grace the last leg of the party’s campaign rally at Lafia Square.

The directive was aired on the state’s own radio and FM stations in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the main gate to the Lafia Modern market and other entrances were locked on Thursday while traders who were not aware of the directive and turned up for their daily activities were denied access to the market.

Those who were not comfortable with the development staged a protest over the denial at the main entrance.

The traders besieged the main gates of the market as early as six o’clock in the morning calling on the authorities to allow them access, insisting that they are not politicians and cannot participate in any rally.

Malam Usman Abdullahi, an onion seller, said it was wrong for the council to have ordered the closure of the market over a campaign rally and deny traders the opportunity to ply their trade.

“Of what benefit is the rally to us; do politicians care whether we live or not or how we are surviving?” He queried.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE