Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has reiterated his administration’s commitment and continuous support for the improvement of civil servants in the state.

The Governor was speaking when he attended and declared open, the 45th National Council of Establishment held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi on Wednesday.

Bala Mohammed also said that the meeting came at a time when his administration was preparing to reposition the State civil service to achieve optimal performance, effective and efficient service delivery.

The Governor also asked the participants to do good to the state by coming up with resounding recommendations that would help his administration reform the civil service for the benefit of all.

While welcoming the participants, Bala Mohammed promised them a peaceful and safe environment for the period of the meeting wishing them fruitful deliberations and formerly declared the session opened.

In her remarks, the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan commended the State Governor for his accepting to host the 45th Council Meeting, which will aid his administration in drafting policies and legislation that will expedite the growth of the state civil service.

The HoSF also commended the Governor for prompt payment of salaries and pensions, as well as other reforms in the service for the good of all.

She further reminded the delegates of their vital roles in repositioning the civil service for better and more quality service delivery.

Folashade Yemi-Ẹsan stated that “Given that it is our duty to protect the image and interests of both the public service and public servants, it is our responsibility to facilitate informed decisions on establishments and other related matters in order to enhance harmony, efficiency, and effective service delivery for the wellbeing of the state’s citizenry and facilitate sustainable economic growth and development.”

In his welcome speech, the Head of the Civil Service, Bauchi State, Alh. Yahuza Adamu Haruna praised Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration for its support to the civil servants, which has resulted in the hosting of the event, timely salary and pension payments to the civil servants, and other reforms in the service for the state’s growth and transformation.

Yahuza Adamu also expressed optimism about the high level of seasoned technocrats present at the meeting, saying that it is a well-attended meeting.

The Permanent Secretary, SPSO, urged the participants to look at the memoranda objectively and make dispassionate recommendations that will guide the Council in making informed decisions that will transform the civil service of the state.

Membership of the Council is made up of Permanent Secretaries in charge of Establishments and related matters from the Thirty-six states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, were present to deliberate on issues concerning Public Service for the purpose of advancing the cause of the service towards ensuring accelerated national development.

