Date announced for 2021/2022 entrance exam into police secondary schools

By Adelowo Oladipo - Minna
The Niger State Police Command has announced the date for the 2021/2022 entrance exam into police secondary schools.

It said that the examination into JSS 1 for police secondary schools for 2021/2022 academic session shall be held on June 19, 2021 at 10:00am at all Police Children Schools across the 36 states and in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Niger State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun stated this in a statement issued on Monday in Minna, adding that the registration exercise for the examination has commenced and is expected to close on June 18, 2021. 

The statement added that the scratch cards for the registration can be purchased at Police Children School, Minna while applicants were to log on to www.admissionsportal.com.ng for the registration and obtain the final print-out after completion of the registration which will be tendered at the examination centre.

“Applicants may choose any of the Police Secondary School of their choice nationwide for the registration,  while the entrance examination will take place at *Police Children School, Minna and Kutigi in Niger State,” said the statement. 

 

