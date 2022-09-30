Dangote commends Ibese community over hospitality

The President/CEO, Dangote Cement Plc, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has commended the people of Ibese in Ogun State for their hospitality and cooperation with the company.

He described Ibese as the most peaceful among communities that host Dangote Cement Plc in Nigeria.

Dangote gave the commendation in a congratulatory message to the newly-crowned Aboro of Ibese land, Oba Oluseyi Mulero Ilufemiloba Olokojobi III.

The goodwill message was delivered through a delegation from the company led by the plant Director, Dangote Cement, Ibese, Mr. Azad Nawabuddin during a courtesy call to the new traditional ruler and the entire people of Ibese land

Responding, Oba Mulero appreciated Alhaji Dangote and the entire Dangote community for the honour bestowed on him and Ibese land, expressing delight at the gesture.

“I am greatly honoured to receive this powerful entourage from Dangote Cement, Ibese to my palace today. I appreciate the efforts of Dangote in the host community no matter how little or big it is,” he said.

The monarch, in a release signed by Yewa North Local Government Area Zonal Information Officer, Lateef Akintunde, harped on the need for the company to resolve the ongoing legal tussle between the community and company amicably out of court in no distant time, stating that his people should not fear to negotiate for peace to reign.

Other issues raised included Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR), relocation of Oba Bamgbose market from its present location to a more conducive place for safety and security, need for potable water and good roads in Ibese among other issues, adding that Ibese deserves the best complements for the value Dangote Cement gets from the land.

A member of Aboro-in-Council, General Femi Dada, made cases on behalf of the community on security and blasting of limestone that are perennial with the community.

In his remarks, Nawabuddin assured the gathering that every issue raised would be critically looked into.

