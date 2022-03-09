Dangers of social media abuse

Social media seems to be the new world today; it is the first point of breaking news and a source of information and marketing but it has also become a landmine that requires care to navigate because it is not a place for people who are weak-minded and extremely emotional as it may be the trigger that will push them off the edge.

While social media is not bad as a platform as it has many advantages, the way it is being used and what many have turned social media especially facebook, Instagram and twitter into makes it a platform where one must have a mind of their own so as not to join the bandwagon of people looking for love from people that do not care.

The level of toxicity on social media platforms is extremely high and this has caused harm to many; peoples’ mental health has deteriorated from bad comments from trolls whose existence seems to feed from negative vibes. There is no respect or empathy, people seem to think the greater the sharpness of their tongue to people, the more relevant they are.

Searching for validations on social media as done by many today has no positive outcome; it is guaranteed to lead to bankruptcy, engaging in unnecessary competition with people who do not care.

Deola Babalola

Ibadan