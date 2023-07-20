The Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, on Wednesday, matriculated a total of 5,962 students for the 2022/2023 academic session.

This was announced by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Suleiman Lawal Bilbis, at the ceremony held at the School’s Convocation Theatre.

The event was mandatory for the newly admitted students of 100-level, 200-level, and postgraduates who are not graduates of the university.

According to the breakdown of the total number, the Faculty of Agriculture had 549 matriculated students, the Faculty of Arts had 316, the Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies had 249, and the Faculty of Education and Extension Services with 21 programmes had 1,015 students: Education Service 475, and Education Arts/Humanities 570.

The Faculty of Law had 122 students, the Faculty of Chemical and Life Sciences with seven programmes had 1,421 students, the Faculty of Physical and Computing Sciences had 523 students in five programmes, the Faculty of Management Sciences had 271, and the Faculty of Social Sciences had 460.

Also, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine had 113 students, and the College of Health Sciences had 625 students in eight programmes: MBBS 109, Radiography 104, Nursing Sciences 74, Medical Laboratory Sciences 142, Dental Sciences 14, Nutrition and Dietetics 56, Optometry 49, and Physiotherapy 79.

The Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences had 197 matriculating students, while the Faculty of Engineering & Environmental Design had 101 students.

The Vice Chancellor, in his speech, stated that “It’s obvious from the distribution above that the University has maintained its trajectory of solving priority to science and science-related programmes.

“This is in compliance with the Federal Government directive on Science to Humanity student ratio of 60:40, and our response to the desire of the Country for rapid development through advancement in science and technology.”

Admonishing new students, the Vice-Chancellor urged them to remember the course that brought them to the university.

“As we gather for this matriculation ceremony, the newly admitted students should please remember that the hopes of their families and the society are with them.”

“You are expected to perform the needed task ahead of you optimally for a better future. The University expects you to justify the confidence reposed in you by your parents and sponsors. They are making enormous investments in your education with the hope that you will ultimately graduate and be useful to yourselves, your communities, and the larger society.”

He advised the students to stay committed, adding that they would encounter a lot of challenges during their course of studies at the university.

“Mind you, dedication to the values of scholarship and hard work are prerequisites if success is your goal; as there are many hurdles you will have to cross before you earn the qualification you are being matriculated for.”

“These hurdles include the need to work hard, the need for strict adherence to the University rules and regulations, the need to be disciplined and maintain high moral standards, as well as respect for constituted authorities, among others.”

“Furthermore, to Contribute to nation-building, which is one of the cardinal principles of University education, students are enjoined to stay away from extremism, immoral acts, indiscipline, violence, and intolerance, especially in ethnic, political, and religious matters, as well as the spread of fake, threatening and unverified news especially in the social media.”

