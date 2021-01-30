Dampte, Milan in ‘No Drama’ single

2020 brought us so many dramas and the success of “Want You” from Afro Pop artiste, Sean Dampte, teaming up with Steffani Milan, reggae-ton and Afro Swing singer-songwriter, deserves nothing short of a follow up to the last single.

Dampte, with the alter-ego called Awoodah, who has, no doubt, registered his craft in the minds of many, has said his coming single, which he entitled “No Drama”, is a vibrantly rhythmic and engaging love song distinguished by lyrics full of strong statements.

According to him, the song, which is set to become available worldwide on all digital platforms on February 5, is equipped with an interesting love strings.

Speaking with Steffani, she said: “the protagonist of the song is a strong and independent female character who states that she is totally done with drama in her life and that she doesn’t owe any explanation.”

Asked how the much-touted single was created, he has this to say: “During the production process the artists and the producer were looking for a “baile funk” rhythm, which is normally characterised by bright sounds, but in this case mixed with some more dramatic and dark chords and instruments.

“The woman is following a path of liberation from all the material and spiritual things freeing herself from the people that were keeping her from reaching her happiness and self-realisation,” he explained

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…