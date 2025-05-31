Dami Adenuga’s DAW Empire strikes gold with Joshua Olusanya’s 25-hour Trumpet Triumph

DAYS back, DAW Empire, one of Nigeria’s most dynamic PR and entertainment firms, transformed Joshua Olusanya’s trumpet marathon into a globally resonant cultural event.

From pre-event hype to live execution and post-event amplification, their involvement was a masterclass in storytelling and event branding.

Well before Joshua’s trumpet echoed through Terra Kulture, DAW Empire had set the stage with a meticulously crafted campaign.

Leveraging both traditional and digital platforms, they rolled out teasers, spotlight reels, and artist backstories that generated buzz and built national anticipation.

Influencer partnerships and strategic press outreach ensured that the event became a trending topic long before the first note was played.

On the day of the attempt, DAW Empire’s full machinery kicked into gear.

The venue pulsed with curated energy as live updates, media streams, and social content captured every significant moment.

The turnout was massive, with celebrities, music lovers, and cultural influencers all in attendance—thanks in no small part to DAW Empire’s precise guest engagement and event visibility strategy.

But it didn’t end there. After Joshua triumphantly completed 25 hours and 30 minutes of nonstop trumpet playing, the firm rolled out a compelling post-event campaign.

They sustained the momentum with behind-the-scenes content, fan reactions, and press features, ensuring the narrative didn’t lose steam.

With Guinness World Records’ confirmation still pending, DAW Empire kept the focus not just on the attempt itself, but on the deeper message of recognition for instrumentalists and investment in music education.

Joshua may have blown the trumpet, but DAW Empire amplified the sound to the world. Their strategic support turned a personal milestone into a national moment—and an unforgettable cultural triumph.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE