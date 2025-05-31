Tenorboy releases video for breakout single, “Oyi”

Nigerian rising music sensation Tenorboy has officially released the music video for his hit single “Oyi”, following a successful TikTok debut that helped propel the track into viral territory. The video, which premiered to high anticipation, is already being praised for its emotional depth and cinematic storytelling.

Known for his energetic performances and youthful charisma, Tenorboy—real name Kelechi Benjamin Nwachukwu—takes a more vulnerable turn in the visuals for “Oyi”, delivering a heartfelt portrayal of young love. The video features moody aesthetics, tender close-ups, and vivid urban scenes that underscore the emotional resonance of the Afrobeats-infused track.

“This video is my love letter,” Tenorboy said in a statement. “Oyi came from a real place. The visuals had to match the emotion. I wanted the world to see the softer side of me that people don’t usually get to see.”

“Oyi” serves as the lead single from his forthcoming self-titled EP, Tenorboy. The song has already gained traction as a Gen Z love anthem, with its lush production and heartfelt lyrics resonating widely across African audiences and beyond.

The music video underscores the duality of Tenorboy’s persona: confident and bold, yet unafraid to reveal emotional depth. It marks a notable evolution in his artistry, positioning him not just as a hitmaker but as a storyteller capable of connecting with fans on a deeper level.

Born in Ojo, Lagos State, and raised amidst adversity, the 23-year-old artist began making music at the age of 12, drawing inspiration from artists like Kizz Daniel and Burna Boy. His big break came in 2023 after standout performances at the Dutch Dreams Records Artist Development Camp, where viral remixes and collaborations with names like Mr. Tee and Joshua Baraka helped establish his presence in the Nigerian music scene.

With a growing fanbase and a string of successes behind him, Tenorboy’s latest release further cements his status as one of the country’s most promising young artists. As the world awaits the full release of his debut EP, Tenorboy, the visual release of “Oyi” offers a glimpse into the emotional range and artistic vision of a star on the rise.

