I will appreciate it if you can recommend some daily exercises that are good for my health.

Silas (by SMS)

Walking is the best daily exercise to improve your health, boost energy, and stay fit naturally. It more natural, safe and easy exercise. Walk one hour moderately fast is best. It will improve your physical and mental health and will decrease risk of lifestyle sickness. Drink plenty of water after walking.

Swimming. It is a full-body exercise without risk of joint pain and knee pain. Everyone has to bathe daily. So it is natural. But not available for everyone.

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Squats. Squats strengthen your legs, core, and lower back. They help everyday movements like sitting, standing, and lifting feel easier. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, bend your knees and lower your hips as if sitting back into a chair, then push up through your heels. Aim for 2 sets of 15 reps.

Planks build strength in your core, shoulders, and back. Place your forearms on the floor. Extend your legs behind you. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold for a few breaths. Push-ups work your chest, shoulders, arms, and core. They’re great for upper-body strength.

Place your hands under your shoulders. Step your feet back into a plank. Bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Push back up. Jogging. If your legs are healthy, it is good exercise. Play sports. Playing sports will give you more friends, more social life and mental happiness also.