Packaged yam flour: Nutrition expert urges consumers to check labels, avoid contaminated products

A nutrition expert, Dt. Titilayomi Oduwole-Babaranti, has urged Nigerians to pay closer attention to the quality, labelling and storage of packaged yam flour, popularly known as elubo isu, warning that poor processing and improper storage could expose consumers to health risks.

Oduwole-Babaranti, Chief Executive Officer of the Oladayo Oduwole Nutrition Foundation, said consumers should look beyond attractive packaging and low prices when buying yam flour, stressing the need to check product information and ensure that the food is safe for consumption.

She advised buyers to examine product labels for ingredients, manufacturers’ details, batch numbers, expiry dates and relevant regulatory information before making purchases. Consumers, she added, should ensure that the product is clearly identified as yam flour and that any additives are declared.

She cautioned, however, that colour alone should not be used to determine the purity or safety of yam flour, as variations may result from the yam variety and processing method.

Oduwole-Babaranti also advised moderation in the consumption of yam flour, particularly among people living with diabetes or other conditions that require careful carbohydrate management.

Although yam flour is a source of energy, she explained that portion control remained important, noting that the nutritional value of a meal depended partly on the quantity consumed and the foods served alongside it.

She recommended pairing amala with vegetable-rich soups and suitable sources of protein to improve the overall nutritional balance of the meal.

On food safety, the nutrition expert warned that yam flour must be properly processed and stored to prevent contamination. Exposure to moisture and unsuitable storage conditions, she said, could encourage mould growth and potentially render the product unsafe for consumption.

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She urged consumers to avoid yam flour showing visible mould, unusual odours or signs of dampness, and to keep opened products in clean, dry, airtight containers.

Oduwole-Babaranti further advised consumers to verify the regulatory information on packaged products and buy from reputable sellers. She stressed that attractive packaging should not replace checks on product quality and safety.

She also urged manufacturers and retailers to maintain appropriate hygiene standards during processing, packaging, transportation and storage, noting that food safety required responsibility across the supply chain.

The nutrition expert called for greater public awareness of food labelling and safe food-handling practices, saying informed purchasing decisions could help consumers minimise avoidable risks.

She maintained that yam flour could remain part of a balanced diet when properly processed, safely stored and consumed in appropriate portions.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mrs Christy Obiazikwor, has urged Nigerians not to be afraid of consuming packaged yam flour, provided the product is duly registered with the agency.

In an interview with the Saturday Tribune, Obiazikwor said, “If it’s packed and is duly registered with NAFDAC, it is safe for consumption.”

She also urged Nigerians to report suspected counterfeit products directly to NAFDAC, assuring them that the agency remained committed to removing counterfeit, adulterated and unregistered products from the Nigerian market.