Dafinone constitutes committee on power step-down in Sapele

Chairman, Sapele Okpe Trust, Chief Ede Dafinone, has set up a liaison committee to serve as mediator between it and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), a power-generating company located at Ogorode, Sapele, on actualising the General Memorandum of Understanding (GMoU) signed over seven months ago on power step-down to Sapele-Okpe communities.

The committee, drawn from the four quarters that make up Sapele-Okpe communities, has a former chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Godwin Atose from Oton quarters, as chairman; Kizito Ogodo from Amuogodo Quarters, Johakhim Ayomanor from Egborode quarters and Ekpeme Temiage from Etuama quarters as members.

The company’s representative, Mr. Ezewan Odigbo, the general manager, Environment and Community Relations, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, Ogorode, Sapele, received members of Sapele-Okpe community, led by the outgoing chairman of Sapele-Okpe Land Trust Committee, Dr. Patrick Akamovba, who represented the chairman of Sapele-Okpe Trust, Chief Ede Dafinone, to the inauguration meeting, as work on the step-down is set to commence.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Ezewan said the inauguration of the community relations committee is infulfillment of the GMoU the company signed with the Sapele-Okpe community some months back and the committee is to serve as the channel of communication between the company and the community on the five-kilometre radius steady power supply in Sapele, conflict redress mechanism, promotion of cordial and good relationship between the company and the community.

Chairman of the Community Relations Committee, Godwin Atose, said after the inauguration, that the committee will do the best to ensure that this project is realised and will do all they can to boost the relationship between the company and the community.

