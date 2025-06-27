Cyngn shares skyrocket 500% on Nvidia partnership

Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) shares surged as much as 500% on Thursday morning after the industrial automation firm announced a partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to showcase its autonomous vehicle technology at Automatica 2025.

The dramatic rally marks a sharp turnaround for Cyngn, which had spent much of the past year battling steep losses and delisting risks.

The company recently regained compliance with Nasdaq listing standards in March 2025 following four consecutive quarters of missed earnings.

As part of the collaboration, Cyngn’s autonomous vehicles—powered by its proprietary DriveMod software and Nvidia’s Isaac robotics platform—will be featured at the global Automatica expo, a leading event for AI-driven industrial systems.

The vehicles are designed to enhance automation, safety, and efficiency in logistics and manufacturing settings.

Cyngn is among a select group of robotics firms chosen to demonstrate Nvidia-integrated technologies at the event, underscoring growing interest in real-world applications of AI in commercial environments.

While Nvidia shares rose around 1% during the session, Cyngn’s dramatic spike reflects renewed investor confidence in the firm’s technological direction and its alignment with a dominant player in the AI space.

