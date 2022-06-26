CWFI decries insecurity in Nigeria, laments increasing number of widows

The high level of insecurity in Nigeria has caught the attention of the Christian Women Fellowship International (CWFI), a non-denominational women organisation founded by Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, which decried the anomaly

Speaking to journalists at the end of the organisation ‘Leaders Retreat’ in Benin at the weekend, the National Vice President Rev Nnenna Godson, expressed worry about the spate of insecurity, lamenting that so many women had been turned to widows while so many of their children had been killed in the process.

“As women, we are embittered, we are worried. You can’t go anywhere you want to go because of insecurity. We are worried and we have called God. We are praying and God will do it for us”, she said.

In her speech, CWFI Board Member, Skills Acquisition, Rev Mrs Freda-Idahosa Ajayi, disclosed that over three million women had benefitted from the organisation’s micro-credit loans and skills empowerment since inception.

She stated that N13 million loans were granted to women, while hundreds of other women were empowered with skills every year.





Rev Mrs Ajayi explained that besides empowerment, CWFI “takes on enlightenment and education of women physically, financially and spiritually”.

On her part, Coach Nayo Ugoh, Executive Director Human Capital Management and Services, Chicason Group of Companies, said the company was partnering with CWFI as it strongly believes in women empowerment.

To this end, she announced that the Company would support 200 women with kiosks, aprons and other items.

Speaking earlier, the National President of CWFI, Rev. Mrs Julie Akhimien, disclosed that the organisation was founded in 1974 with focus on Christ and to uphold the dignity of womanhood, adding that it had impacted not only women but men and children as well.

She said CWFI would hold its annual convention in Benin in the first week of August this year and at the event, women would gather to seek the face of God through prayers and give testimonies.