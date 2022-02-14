Customs, smugglers clash claims one in Ogun

The operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have killed a suspected smuggler identified as Abdulrosheed Dada, as they engaged smugglers.

Tribune Online also learnt that two others were injured in the clash, in an encounter that happened with the NCS operatives on Ayetoro road, near Abeokuta, on Saturday.

The NCS operatives were said to intercept some bags of foreign rice smuggled into the country through the Republic of Benin into Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The smugglers were reported to have engaged the Customs operatives when they attempted to seize the contraband goods.

The victim was said to have been called by his colleagues to the scene of the incident before the incident occurred.

.A source said, “Abdulrosheed had gone to Abeokuta for a party before he was called by some friends, whose goods have been intercepted by customs officers.

“By the time he got there, the issue has turned chaotic and the officers started shooting. The officers opened fire on them. Dada died, while two others sustained gunshot injuries.”

The spokesman of the Ogun Area 1 command of the NCS, Ahmed Oloyede, said he has not been briefed about the incident.

