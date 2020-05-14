Customs seizes 1,553 smuggled items worth N17.6bn in Q1

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 1,553 various smuggled items of Duty Paid Valued at N17.6 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2020 across all its commands.

This is made known in a statistics obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from the Customs’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah, in Abuja on Thursday.

It explained that in January, 465 different contraband items worth N2.5 billion duty paid were seized.

According to the statistics, 659 items of duty paid valued at N14.5 billion were seized in February across all the Customs’ commands.

It stated that in March, 429 various seized smuggled items worth N545.8 million were also confiscated by officers and men of the service.

Attah assured that the service would sustain its anti-smuggling operations and support activities at boosting non-oil revenue for national development.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: 950 More Nigerian Children Under Five Could Die Daily Without Urgent Action ― UNICEF

It has been observed that unless urgent actions are taken, an additional 950 Nigerian children, mostly under-five years, could die daily from preventable causes over the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts routine services and threatens to weaken the health system… Read full story

WHO Warns Coronavirus May Never Go Away As Toll Nears 300,000

The coronavirus may never go away and populations will have to learn to live with it just as they have HIV, the World Health Organization has warned, as the global death toll from the disease nears 300,000. There were also gloomy forecasts from the US Federal Reserve, which said prolonged shutdowns to stem… Read full story

COVID-19: When Eye Glasses Become Important

SCIENTISTS are still deep in the research process of uncovering all the ways in which COVID-19 can be transmitted. Now, in a new study, researchers at the University of Hong Kong have found eyes are ‘important route’ for coronavirus. The findings are challenging the widely held assumption in the earliest stages of the… Read full story