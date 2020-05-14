Ondo 2020: APC no longer functional in Ondo – Ayorinde, PDP aspirant

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Hon Bode Ayorinde, has insisted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state is no longer a functional party in the state.

Ayorinde, who stated this in a statement signed by his Senior Media Aide, Olusegun Adebumiti, while reacting to APC’s claim to be a party to beat in the state, said the party is in a perpetual state of inertia.

“I insist APC is suffering from lack of cohesion which has made its house divided against itself.

“Ordinarily I will not have dignified the Statement of one Alex Kalejaye, for he is too naive and junior to know my contribution to APC before I left the Party when its ship was sinking, this short response is to honour the good people of Ondo State who are being misled in all fronts by the Aketi Team faction of APC.”

He predicted that the PDP will defeat the APC in the forthcoming governorship election in the state and said “they are scared of their loss. They have seen clearly that there is no way they can win the election.

“The Army of eminent leaders of APC in the Unity Forum, who are all sidelined by Aketi Team is very instructive, no wonder the Party lost the last Federal election woefully to the gain of PDP which I now proudly belong.

“In case the party has forgotten, President Muhammadu Buhari was in Ondo state recently on a state visit, where were the eminent leaders of the party? Who were the leaders of the party that received him? These are just few pointers to the insurmountable challenges of APC.

“My interest in the governorship race is to provide jobs and create wealth for our people so that Ondo State will migrate from being a civil service state to an industrialised state, I will therefore not be distracted by the rantings of the tenants of a sinking ship,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE