The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has threatened to occupy the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) if it fails to investigate the development fund released to the Cement Technology Institute of Nigerians (CTIN), amounting to N200 billion since its establishment ten years ago.

NAPS President, Comrade Ridwan Opeyemi Munirudeen, disclosed this during a conference in Kaduna on Saturday.

The student body claims to have conducted an independent investigation and discovered a whopping sum of N200 billion intervention fund that was released for cement technology development.

To this end, it calls on the anti-graft body (EFCC) to probe the intervention fund meant for cement technology development.

The student body maintains that it is giving a seven-day ultimatum to the anti-graft body to commence the probe of CTIN’s intervention fund, or else polytechnic students will occupy the anti-graft agency’s headquarters.

The Poly President noted, “Fellow compatriots, in our independent investigation into the causes of the unprecedented hike in all commodities, including building materials and essentials such as cement, we have discovered a whopping sum of 200 billion intervention fund meant for cement technology development that has been pocketed by some individuals.

“It is unpatriotic to divert intervention funds meant for the development of cement technology. As technically inclined students, we are highly disappointed in the leadership of the Cement Technology Institution of Nigeria for this careless act,” it alleged.

“We strongly believe that if the fund is utilized, we should be the beneficiaries as technical students from Polytechnics in Nigeria.

“It is on this note that we are calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to, as a matter of urgency, commence the probe of the Cement Technology Institution of Nigeria.

“The incumbent federal Government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR has undoubtedly demonstrated commitment to transforming education, improving the well-being of Nigerian students, staff, and infrastructure in the education sector to make life easier for all citizens.

“Today, we are rising in protest to demand accountability and justice against saboteurs. We, the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), in consonance with our apex body NANS, being the voice and spirit of Nigeria’s youth and the bearers of our nation’s future, are raising our voices in protest.

“We are living in a country where our potential is suppressed, and our future is uncertain, courtesy of the greed and selfishness of a microscopic few, the so-called special citizens in strategic positions of authority. While the leaders of our industry are enriching themselves by diverting funds intended for our growth and development as future leaders of our dear nation.

“We call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence the probe of CTIN’s N200 billion intervention fund between now and 7 days; otherwise, we shall be leading a massive protest to the EFCC headquarters in Abuja to press home our demand,” NAPS President said.