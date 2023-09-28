A Civil Society Organisation under the aegis of Civil Society and Workers Dialogue Forum (CSWDF) has kicked against the planned strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) scheduled to commence on Tuesday, 3rd October, 2023.

The CSOs described the action as ‘sabotage’ and ‘mischievous’ saying that the union was not sensitive to its own part of a dialogue with the Federal Government over the fuel subsidy removal impasse.

The group stated this in a statement issued on Thursday by Abubakar Ibrahim, Bashir Faisal and Comrade Rafiu Shaibu, convener and co-convener respectively.

The CSO said, the Nigeria Labour Congress fully agreed to the withdrawal of fuel subsidy which they also earlier advocated for, adding that “having the subsidy that has been draining government for centuries removed, it should be supported by all stakeholders”, rather than ‘evil kick’ as it were.

The group, while acknowledging the hardship faced by Nigerians, explained that the Federal Government has made deft moves in rehabilitating the refineries to reduce the cost of PMS and gas importation.

The statement added that the recent distribution of palliative to the tune of N5 billion to each 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory are part of mitigation measures until things normalise as no government anywhere in the world derives pleasure in the suffering of its people.

The wage increase of workers is being negotiated with NLC constituting the membership of the committee, we are appalled at what the proposed strike intended to achieve.

The statement read in part ” As opposed to the past, the NLC has always been on the negotiation table before any decision was taken by this administration.

“We recalled that in June this year, the union was in talks with the FG over fuel subsidy removàl without carrying other stakeholders along which we protested our exclusion.

“Having agreed with President Bola Tinubu’s administration, only for the workers union to recant and propose an indefinite strike is counter-productive and we will mobilise our members across the 36 states and FCT for anti-NLC protest.





“This statement should serve as official notice to the Director of State Service (DSS), IGP and other security agencies, that we are going to mobilise to streets against NLC on 3rd October 2023.”

The group stated that some states have purchased buses for public transportation and have also added funds to the FG’s offer to them, insisting that the proposed strike was inappropriate.

The statement therefore called on the citizens to resist the temptation of being used by a group of people against the genuine interest of government.

The statement also urged the leadership of NLC to tow the path of honour and rescind the decision on the proposed strike in the interest of the country.

