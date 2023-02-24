By: Godwin Otang – Calabar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State has accused the All Progressive Congress (APC) of allegedly using police arrest to threaten some of its members.

This was disclosed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Mike Ogisi, who raised the alarm in a press statement made available to newsmen in Calabar.

He particularly said that 150 of its members and supporters, especially from the Northern senatorial district of the state, have been penciled down to be arrested and called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to call his officers to order.

According to him, “We want to tell out members not to be intimated or harassed to come out on Saturday. We will all vote our choices on Saturday and wait to defend our votes.”

Meanwhile, the Cross River State Police Commissioner, Kabiru Ibrahim, in his reaction, denied the allegation, stating however that, “even if such plans exist, it will not happen.”

Similarly, Publicity Secretary of the APC, Erasmus Ekpang, described the allegations of masterminding the opposition party’s members arrests, in collaboration with the police as unfounded and that the PDP should rather concentrate to attract voters for the remaining days for campaigns.

“It is a blatant lie and by the way, who counted them? PDP should go and work against Saturday and stop all this talk.”

Meanwhile, there have been series of reported attacks on political party members in Cross River. The recent was the Cross River North attack by suspected political thugs on the PDP state chairman’s residence, Venatius Ikem, whose properties were destroyed even though no life was lost.

