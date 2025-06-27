My wife held vigils for me over tax reform efforts — Tinubu’s aide

The Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has revealed the important emotional efforts toll the initial controversy surrounding his committee’s proposed tax reforms took on him and his family.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, shortly after President Bola Tinubu assented to four new tax bills, Oyedele shared a personal insight into the challenges he faced.

“The biggest sacrifice turns out to be the emotional impact, particularly on my family,” said Oyedele, formerly a prominent tax leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

He disclosed that at the height of the public debate, his wife resorted to holding daily vigils for him saying “At the height of it, there were people who would cook up stories on blogs, and in newspapers, and it took a toll on my family,” he explained his wife’s contributions on tax reform efforts.

“My wife, for example, was doing night vigils every night and struggled to stay awake the following day. Thank God my kids are still too young. So, they don’t know what I am going through but it’s been tough, it’s a big sacrifice.”

Oyedele, who was appointed by President Tinubu to chair the tax committee in July 2023, appealed to Nigerians to create a more supportive environment for public officials striving to fulfill their mandates.

“I think it’s important to make the point that if Nigerians truly want a better country, they should not discourage honest people who want to help,” he urged. “It’s already a tough decision to try and work in the public sector. Making it harder than it ought to be is not helpful.”

Oyedele clarified that the primary objectives of the new laws, which will officially take effect from January 2026, are not to increase taxes but rather to stimulate economic activity and enhance the ability to track tax evaders.

Oyedele stated that the legislation aims to protect businesses and ensure that the government avoids taxing poverty, describing the new laws as “efficiency-driven, growth-focused, and people-centric.”

He mentioned that households earning ₦250,000 or less per month will be exempted from personal income tax, and small businesses with turnovers below ₦50 million will be exempt from company income tax. Additionally, essential items like food, education, and healthcare will have a zero-rated Value Added Tax (VAT), with transportation and housing also exempt.

The new tax reforms had previously been a subject of widespread controversy, drawing sharp criticisms and opposition from various quarters, including some state governors who feared the bills could jeopardize their ability to pay staff salaries.

However, the Presidency and the National Assembly maintained that extensive stakeholder engagements had taken place across the country, allaying these concerns.

President Tinubu on Thursday formally signed into law the four new tax bills recently passed by the National Assembly. He described the new legislation as “pivotal” to the success of his administration’s reforms and the country’s overall prosperity.

