Cross border trade: Kebbi Customs generates N25.66m in one month

The Kebbi State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs, as at the end of September, generated a total revenue of N25.66 million, the Controller in charge of the Command, Controller Matawale Mahmud Ibrahim, has said.

Ibrahim, who disclosed this at his maiden press conference at the Command Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, stated that the cross-border initiatives he established with his Benin Republic counterpart had largely enhanced the revenue generation capacity of the Command compared to previous months.

“Upon assuming duty in the month of September, I closely reviewed the revenue generation structures of the Command and introduced new modalities to strengthen our performance,” he said.

The Controller added that the suppression of smuggling remained one of the core mandates of the Nigeria Customs Service, noting that his Command had leveraged intelligence sharing, inter-agency cooperation and collaboration with other Customs Units to curb illicit trade activities.

“Within the past one month, the Command has recorded seizures of 100 bales of second-hand clothing, 444 laptop-sized wraps of cannabis sativa, 143 mini sacks of donkey meat, 140 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 100 bags of foreign parboiled rice, and 26,835 litres of petrol — all with a total street value of N109.57 million,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE