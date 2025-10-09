Again, fire razes Oba market in Benin

The popular Oba Market, located at the heart of Ring Road in Benin, the Edo State Capital has been gutted by fire once again.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night saw a section of the market completely razed down by the mysterious inferno.

As at the time of filing this report, cause of the incident remains unknown.

The market, which was previously destroyed by fire during the administration of former Governor Godwin Obaseki, is currently undergoing reconstruction under the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led government.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Oredo local government council, Hon. Gabriel Iduseri, has visited the burnt Oba market which falls under the council.

During an on-the-spot assessment in the wee hours of Thursday, Iduseri vowed not to leave the traders to face the loss alone.

