History made as surgeons perform world’s first pig-to-human liver transplant

Medics have achieved a medical milestone by successfully transplanting a pig liver into a human for the first time in history.

According to a NAN report on Thursday, the patient, a 71-year-old man, survived for nearly six months following the groundbreaking procedure.

The patient’s liver had suffered irreversible scarring from hepatitis B infection and liver cancer, rendering him ineligible for a human liver transplant.

This marks the first instance in which a genetically modified pig liver has been transplanted into a living human for “therapeutic purposes.”

Two earlier trials were carried out on brain-dead patients as part of preliminary research.

Writing in the Journal of Hepatology, researchers revealed that genetically modified pig livers are capable of supporting essential metabolic and synthetic functions in humans.

Scientists in China explained that they implanted an “auxiliary graft” from a genetically modified Diannan miniature pig, with gene edits designed to improve organ compatibility.

Medical experts observed that the graft functioned effectively during the first month. However, on the 38th day, it was removed after complications arose from a condition known as xenotransplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (xTMA).

Researchers reported that treatment resolved the xTMA, but despite this, the patient passed away 171 days after the transplant.

“This case proves that a genetically engineered pig liver can function in a human for an extended period,” said lead investigator Dr Beicheng Sun, from the First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in China’s Anhui Province.

“It is a pivotal step forward, demonstrating both the promise and the remaining hurdles, particularly regarding coagulation dysregulation and immune complications, that must be overcome.”

In an accompanying editorial, Dr Heiner Wedemeyer, co-editor of the Journal of Hepatology, said: “This report is a landmark in hepatology; it shows that a genetically modified porcine liver can engraft and deliver key hepatic functions in a human recipient.

“At the same time, it highlights the biological and ethical challenges that remain before such approaches can be translated into wider clinical use.

“Xenotransplantation may open completely new paths for patients with acute liver failure, acute-on-chronic liver failure, and hepatocellular carcinoma. A new era of transplant hepatology has started.”

Xenotransplantation refers to the process of transferring an organ, tissue, or cells from an animal into a human. Pigs are regarded as the most suitable donor species due to advancements in gene-editing technology, their anatomical similarities to humans, and compatible organ size.

For more than forty years, scientists have grappled with overcoming the human immune system’s rejection of pig organs. However, recent progress in gene editing and immune suppression techniques has yielded encouraging results.

In 2022, David Bennett became the first person to receive a heart transplant from a genetically modified pig at the University of Maryland Medical Centre in the U.S. He died two months after the procedure.

Similarly, in 2024, Richard Slayman, a 62-year-old man, became the first recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney transplant at Massachusetts General Hospital. He passed away nearly two months after the surgery.

(dpa/NAN)

