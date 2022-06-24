‘Creative Arts, Cultural Tourism mainstay of foreign direct investment in Nigeria’

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has reiterated the socio- economic potentials inherent in the creative arts and cultural tourism of Nigeria for foreign direct investment.

Lai Mohammed, who stated this through Nura Sani Kangiwa, Director General of the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), during a business development visit by a delegation of city officials and businessmen and women from Miami Dade County, Florida USA, to Nigeria, said Miami Dade County and Nigeria have common potentials in creative arts and culture that can be explored for the benefits of Nigeria and the United States.

He said with the vast social cultural, creative arts and tourism potentials that Nigeria is blessed with, investment collaborations and partnerships with prospective investors from Miami Dade County will open a wide range of opportunities for the promotion, growth and development of the travel-tourism and hospitality industries of both countries.

While welcoming the delegation of 14 eminent persons made up of City Officials and prospective investors from Miami Dade County, Florida, the Minister urged the delegation to use the opportunity of their visit to explore the beautiful flora and fauna terrain that Nigeria is blessed with, savour the sumptuous delicacies of Nigerian foods and cuisines as well as interact with the hospitable people of Nigeria for the benefits of a memorable and fruitful visit of the country.

Earlier in his remarks, leader of the delegation, Hon Jean Monestime– Commissioner for District 2, Miami Dade County, said they were in the country to explore the possibilities of investment partnerships in several key sectors of the economy including, aviation, tourism, ports and maritime industries for the economic good of Nigeria and Miami Dade Florida, USA.

He noted that Miami Florida has a lot in common with Africa and in particular, Nigeria in the areas of social cultural relations, creative arts and the entertainment industry, adding that partnering to explore and harness potentials will not only boost the economic and social cultural relationship that have long existed between Nigeria and the United States of America, but will pave the way for harnessing those hidden potentials of both countries that have been left unexplored and untapped.

Mr Monestime said their visit to the country was an eye opener of the vast socio-economic potentials that Nigeria is endowed with, and that the investment opportunities as well as the conducive environment for foreign direct investment are positive signs of importance to making the needed decision of investing in Nigeria when they return home

Present to receive the visiting delegation with Nura Sani Kangiwa at the headquarters of NIHOTOUR were the Chief Executive Officers of some agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture which includes: Alhaji Ado Mohammed Yahuza, Executive Secretary of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, Executive Secretary National Films and Videos Censors Board (NFVSB), Chief Chidi Maduekwe, Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation and Professor Sunday Ododo, General Manager, National Theater.

The delegation of 14 eminent persons which include County officials and business men and women from Miami Dade County, Florida, are on a business development mission to Nigeria for foreign direct investments in the Travel Tourism, Aviation, Sea Ports and Maritime sectors among others.