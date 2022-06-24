Bandits release 29 abducted Zamfara wedding guests

Latest NewsTop News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
Matawalle defection PDP appeal,Matawalle creates two additional emirates, Banditry created IDPs , There are 50 cases, PDP will be held, Issue of factional leadership, Matawalle remains APC leader, confidence on Governor Matawalle, Banditry will not end soon, Revalidate your registration, emergence of consensus candidates, Pray for enduring peace, Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has felicitated with the Muslim Umma in the state on the occasion of this year's Maulud which marks the birthday of the Noble Prophet, Military arrests 2,000 bandits' informants in Zamfara ― Commissioner, Zamfara, Zamfara insecurity: Matawalle constitutes 36-man relief committee
Matawalle, Zamfara Governor

Twenty-nine abducted Zamfara wedding guests have been released, and they are on their way to Gusau, the state capital. 

The Secretary of Zamfara State Communication Union, Ashiru Zurmi told journalists in Gusau on Thursday. 

“Our members have regained their freedom today (Thursday), I can confirm to you. They are currently on their way to Gusau,” he asserted.

He did not explain whether the sum of N145m ransom demanded by the kidnappers was paid. 

Recall that the victims were abducted while returning from the wedding of one of their members in Sokoto state on June 11 at Dogon Awo, a border town between Sokoto and Zamfara states. 

 

You might also like
Latest News

REA partners Innovate UK to develop Nigeria’s mini-grid market

Latest News

Efficient public service key to delivery of democratic gains ― Olaopa

Latest News

Reps place NNPC, Contractor on status of inquiry over payment of $50m for survey of…

Latest News

Families of abducted train passengers thinking of suicide ― Forum chairman

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More