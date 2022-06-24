Bandits release 29 abducted Zamfara wedding guests

Twenty-nine abducted Zamfara wedding guests have been released, and they are on their way to Gusau, the state capital.

The Secretary of Zamfara State Communication Union, Ashiru Zurmi told journalists in Gusau on Thursday.

“Our members have regained their freedom today (Thursday), I can confirm to you. They are currently on their way to Gusau,” he asserted.

He did not explain whether the sum of N145m ransom demanded by the kidnappers was paid.

Recall that the victims were abducted while returning from the wedding of one of their members in Sokoto state on June 11 at Dogon Awo, a border town between Sokoto and Zamfara states.