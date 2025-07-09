Create special Courts to try oil thieves, coalition urges FG

A coalition of professionals from the Isoko ethnic nationality under the aegis of Isoko Patriots has called on the Federal Government to create special courts to try oil thieves and their financiers.

They condemned what they call “a calculated distraction” engineered by oil theft syndicates to derail the operations of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), describing recent agitations as a thinly veiled attempt by criminal networks to resume illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta.

Addressing journalists at a press conference crowded by operatives of TSSNL of Isoko nationality on Wednesday in Ozoro, Delta State, Chief Idonis Uwubare, President-General of Irri Kingdom in collaboration with Presidents-General of oil-bearing communities in Isoko, accused “faceless” ethnic agitators of working as proxies for economic saboteurs.

“We feel compelled to alert the Nigerian public and security agencies to a calculated campaign, allegedly sponsored by crude oil theft syndicates operating within Isoko and neighbouring ethnic communities,” the group declared, warning that the agitation against Tantita is “a desperate fightback by displaced criminal networks.”

Chief Uwubare, who’s also the Chairman of all Isoko Presidents-Generals and Secretary PGs Forum, Delta State, alleged that the protests were designed to dismantle the surveillance framework established by the Federal Government through Tantita — a move which, they say, would “return the region to the gory days of unmitigated crude oil theft.”

The group questioned the motives of the current agitators, noting that similar contracts had been awarded to non-Deltan contractors in the past, including Eraskorp Nigeria Limited and Ocean Marine Services Limited, without any ethnic-based opposition.

“Where were these ethnic agitators when non-indigenous firms were executing surveillance contracts during periods of rampant oil theft that once dragged our national output to a dismal 700,000 barrels per day?” they queried.

The Patriots praised Tantita Security Services, describing it as “a timely and necessary response to a national emergency,” stressing that the company operates legally under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and has been a driver of both local employment and regional peace.

“Tantita is currently one of the largest employers of labour in the Isoko area and has contributed significantly to regional stability. It has subcontracted operations within OML 26 and OML 60 to competent Isoko-owned companies — a clear demonstration of its commitment to local content,” they added.

They criticised those calling for the cancellation or split of Tantita’s contract, calling such demands “grossly misleading.”

“These individuals, many of whom are not even residents of Isoko, are clearly unfamiliar with the reality on the ground. Their so-called advocacy is nothing more than a smokescreen for corruption to fight back,” the statement said.

The group called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to remain focused and disregard the distractions.

“We urge security agencies to channel intelligence efforts toward exposing and prosecuting these economic saboteurs hiding under the guise of ethnic advocacy,” they charged.

The Isoko Patriots also demanded the expansion of Tantita’s operational mandate and called for the creation of special courts to try oil thieves and their financiers.

“A winning team deserves applause, not replacement,” they stated unequivocally.

Speaking in the same vein, Coordinator of TSSNL operatives in Isoko land, Mr Ovie Umuakpo, said no fewer than 1,000 Isoko youths are in the employ of Tantita, thereby reducing restiveness and criminality in Isoko land.

The gathering concluded by passing a vote of confidence in TSSNL, urging the Federal Government to further expand the firm’s scope of operation as well as continue to renew its contract for the benefit of the economy of the country.