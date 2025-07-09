Lagos LG poll: Vote massively for APC, Obasa urges residents

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has called on residents of the state to vote overwhelmingly for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming local government elections scheduled for Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, Obasa emphasised that the APC remains committed to grassroots development and has a proven track record of delivering for the people.

He noted that Lagos State continues to outperform other states in the country due to the consistent leadership of progressive-minded individuals who prioritize the welfare of citizens.

“The incoming chairmen and councillors will perform if given the mandate to serve. At the primaries, we voted for those we trust and believe in.

“We urge Lagos residents to support them. Our party knows how to make life better for the people, and we intend to do even more,” he said.

Earlier, on Tuesday, during a strategic meeting held at the Assembly complex with APC candidates from the Lagos West Senatorial District, Obasa charged them to intensify their efforts through door-to-door campaigns and grassroots mobilisation to ensure victory at the polls.

In a show of solidarity, the Speaker made a generous financial contribution to support the campaign activities of the candidates and reassured them of the Assembly’s unwavering support before and after the elections.

Addressing the gathering, which included APC chairmanship, vice-chairmanship, and councillorship candidates, Obasa urged them not to rely solely on the party’s popularity but to sustain aggressive outreach until the final day of campaigning.

“Engage every member of the community, regardless of ethnicity or religion,” he said, stressing the need for candidates to directly supervise their campaign teams.

He further charged them to adopt a service-oriented mindset upon assuming office, stating:

“Your focus should be on serving your constituents with integrity and commitment. You must also uphold democratic values and institutions,” he said.

The Speaker also spoke about Lagos State’s unique governance model, pointing out that it remains one of the few states where local government chairmen enjoy a full four-year tenure; an advantage that allows for long-term planning and impactful grassroots development.