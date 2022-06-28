CP summons, queries DPO for allegedly brutalising a woman in Osun

The divisioner police officer (DPO) attached to Adeeke police station, Iwo by Osun state police command, Ige Adekunle has been summoned by the state commissioner of police, Wale Olokode for allegedly brutalising a 27- old mother of two, Blessing Mba in the town.

The commissioner has also issued a query to explain his role in the act and ordered the policemen involved in the act to be detained at the State CID of the command.

The brutalised woman said to have experienced the terrible beating of her life, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from men of the divisional police office when she visited the police station to report at the station that she was in search of her missing 15- year old boy.

She informed the police officer on duty that, his son had not returned home at 1 am, on Tuesday, after he left home on Monday, May 30.

It was, however, learnt that on getting to the station, she discovered that some people were being tortured and that, when she approached them, one of the police officers said to have assaulted and accused her of wanting to carry sacrifice to the station.

Eyewitness stated that “a police officer at the entrance knew the woman before, identified and opened the gate for her when she told him about her son.

He quoted Blessing to have said that, the police officer, told me to check him at the counter. Another officer started harassing me. He pushed me to the DPO and alleged that I came to drop sacrifice at the station.”

“We will kill you, shoot you and nobody will ask of you,” Blessing said the officers threatened her while she was pleading for her life until she fainted.

Sources further told our reporter that, she was taken to the hospital around 8 am for treatment when discovered that her leg and some parts of her body were stitched.





Apparently, to cover his atrocities, it was learnt that the DPO, Adekunle, gave her N2,000 while she was leaving the hospital and when Blessing approached Police Area Command in Iwo to report Adekunle.

While at the office, waiting for the commander, some officers allegedly hinted to Adekunle about her arrival and he allegedly ordered the officers to take her away before she sees the commander.

Sources stressed that she begged not to report because it might cause damage to the DPO career and was reportedly given N15,000 and took her hospital again to treat her leg.

Reacting to the development, the state police command, stated,’ Upon the receipt of the report, the DPO and all officers concerned were invited to the office of the Commissioner of Police for in-depth investigation.”

In a statement by the command police commissioner, Olokodo through the Public relations officer, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, explained that “the woman involved was invited, the police located her house and when summoned, she requested to enter her house to dress up, the police waited for about an hour after which they didn’t see her come out of the house, they were forced to enter the house to check her but she was nowhere to be found. She was suspected to have escaped from the backyard & immediately switched off her phone since then, even up till now.”

“I collected her number and called her severally, her number hasn’t been going through since yesterday till now. I also gave her number to the journalist that wrote the report to help contact and speak to her, perhaps she may trust him better, he tried severally, but to no avail.

“We were in the office with the CP till 11 pm yesterday night looking for any possible way to locate the woman.”

Notwithstanding, the CP has ordered the policemen involved to be detained at the State CID, while the DPO, CSP Adekunle Ige was told to report to the CP’S office this morning. The DPO has been issued an official query this morning.”

“Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to get the woman. I want to state most assuredly that justice will be met on the case as the CP is determined to get to the root of the matter, she stressed.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…CP summons, queries DPO for allegedly brutalising a woman in Osun

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…CP summons, queries DPO for allegedly brutalising a woman in Osun

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…CP summons, queries DPO for allegedly brutalising a woman in Osun