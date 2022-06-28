Leave now alive or leave as a corpse, Chacha Eke cries out

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has disclosed that her marriage to Austin Faani has ended, as a result of various levels of physical abuse.

The mother of four took to her social media page to announce to her fans who were shocked at the news.

From the lengthy post she made, she stated that it’d be better if she leaves now that she’s still alive or risk leaving as a corpse.

while also adding that she doesn’t want to die or go inexplicably missing while revealing that she has released pieces of evidence to her lawyers and the police in case things went awry.

“LEAVE NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORRPPSE

Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow.

I don’t want to “die” or go inexplicably “missing”.

I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my “perceived paradise”.

For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents.

If push comes to shove & suddenly i am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers” The actress stated.





