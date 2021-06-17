COVID-19 vaccine: FCTA laments low turnout as 42,000 get second jab so far

The acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Health and Human Services Secretariat (HHSS), Dr Mohammed Kawu, on Thursday, lamented the low turnout of eligible people to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the territory.

Dr Kawu, who disclosed this at a press briefing to commemorate 2021 World Health Day in Abuja, said about 42, 000 people have so far received their second doses of COVID-19 vaccine out of 132, 000 who got vaccinated during the first phase of the exercise in the territory.

He said the exercise was still on until the middle of July, appealing to the people, especially those who have received their first jabs, to come for the second dose without further delay.

According to him: “The greatest challenge is that people are not coming out to take the vaccine. Because every big Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) across the six Area Councils is a vaccination site. And the immunization units of all our general hospitals are vaccination sites, and there is also a mobile vaccination team that moves around places including markets.

“We are monitoring and ensuring that in each of these places, the vaccinators are there every day. There is no cost attached to it, so people that are willing to take should have easy access to the vaccines as they are 100% free.

“Even if you have taken the vaccine, unless is the society develop hard immunity (where the majority of people have immunity against the virus), so the virus will not have the power to start spreading in the society.

“Until we get to that level, we will continue to protect ourselves. For those that don’t have the immune yet, because they have not been vaccinated, if the virus their body, they cannot effectively fight the disease, and therefore they will come down with the disease.” He enlightened.

