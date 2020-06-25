COVID-19: ‘Users of contact lenses should be wary’

ARE people who wear contact lenses at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19? There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission via contact lenses. However, experts have warned that wearers of contact lenses should still be wary of touching their eyes often as it could put them at higher risk of contracting the infection.

Head, Department of Opthalmology, University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Charles Bekibele said although there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission through contact lenses, still its wearers should maintain all the rules of proper handling of the lenses, including social distance to avoid contracting the disease.

He stated that although the coronavirus infection is picked up more through contact with an infected person, the possibility of secreting the virus through tears is low but it does not mean that there cannot be complications of the infection in the eye.

According to him, “COVID-19 does not affect the eye in any special way but viral conjunctivitis could be a sign of COVID-19 infection at the later stage. But it is less common than fever, cough, shortness of breath and diarrhea.”

He said when handling contact lenses, users must practice strict hygiene. He added, “They must wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and water and dry their hands completely before handling the lenses.

“Proper contact lens hygiene depends on the type of the lens, so always look at the manufacturer’s instructions. The lenses need to be stored in clean lens cases with disinfecting and storage solution, appropriate to the lens type.

“Also, the disposable contact lenses must be discarded at a frequency recommended and the daily-wear contact lenses should be removed each night.”

Dr Olatunde Ologundudu, a consultant ophthalmologist at UCH, Ibadan declared the need for proper eye health, including avoidance of eye contact and injury.

He said people should also do away with the use of handkerchiefs or hand napkins to prevent any infection, including coronavirus, getting into their eyes.

He added that “the whole idea is if you use handkerchief, you will want to use it again, so you will want to avoid it because it can lead to germs spreading to other surfaces or even to other people.”

He said despite the lockdown, individuals with red eyes should refrain from applying things like the sugar solution and urine to their eyes but should rather consult an ophthalmologist for assessment and treatment.

The eye specialist said for general care of the eyes, Nigerians, during this pandemic, should take healthy diet, have a good rest, increase their intake of vegetables, fruits and water and avoid eye injury from sharp objects and the use of un-prescribed eye medications.

In addition, he said “eye goggles are reserved for eye specialists attending to patients because of the aerosols. It is not advised for the general public. But, things such as frequent hand-washing with soap and water, social distancing and individuals not touching their face with unwashed hands still suffice.”

