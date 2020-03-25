 COVID-19: Stakeholders in Bauchi call for review of 2020 budget

Considering the devastating effect of coronavirus (COVID-19), a call has been made for an immediate review of the 2020 budget to capture the new economic reality caused by the pandemic both nationally and globally.

The call was made by Stakeholders in Bauchi as contained in a communique issued at the end of an engagement and update meeting held with Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir on the outbreak of Lassa and COVID-19 held at the Executive Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi.

The communique which was jointly signed by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Ladan Salihu, Commissioner of Health, Dr Aliyu Maigoro Mohammed, Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Gamawa and Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde also suggested that a committee be set up to advise the state government on issues of street begging and Okada riders.

Also contained in the communique is a call that, “A committee should be set up to advise the government on the way forward address the issues of street begging and Okada riders resulting from the inflow of people into the state due to the ban on their operations in neighbouring states”.

The communique further called on religious leaders on both religions to preach to their members to ensure the maintenance of environmental cleanliness and hygiene while stakeholders should carry out sensitization campaigns across the state on the challenges and threat of COVID-19 and Lassa fever.

“The meeting agreed that there should be restricted congregations in designated areas of worship accommodating people largely from the immediate vicinity or place of worships in order to avoid the risk of spread of the diseases”. The Communique said.

The meeting while commending Governor Bala Mohammed for setting up of outbreak response committee headed by the Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela agreed that the committee should co-opt all relevant religious leaders and professionals to enable it executes its mandates.

According to the communique, those who attended the meeting include; the Speaker of the state assembly, Rt. Honourable Abubakar Suleiman, other leaders of the house and the Chief Judge of the state.

Some of the stakeholders are; the Grand Khadi, the Emir of Bauchi and Chairman of the state Traditional Council, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu and his members, Heads of security services, religious leaders and other top government officials.

It can be recalled that the Bauchi state government has ordered for closure of all schools across the 20 local government areas of the state with effect from Monday the 23rd March,2020.

The government had also placed restrictions on public gatherings exceeding 50 people at a place.