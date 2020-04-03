COVID-19: Religious leaders urged to pray for divine intervention

Religious leaders made up of Ulamas and Pastors in Bauchi state have been urged not to relent in offering prayers to God for divine intervention to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

They and other citizens are also to pray against crimes and social vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery and theft in the society, among others.

The Appeal was made by the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu, who also called on traditional rulers across the state to educate their subjects on precautionary measures advocated by medical experts towards curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

The Emir, who is also Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, made the appeal while addressing District Heads in his palace on the challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic to humanity.

Rilwanu Adamu also commended the efforts of the Bauchi State government for the measures it has taken towards controlling the spread of the disease saying that the proactive approach had stemmed the spread in the state.

The Emir further stressed that it is very important for people to adhere to Public Health instructions by constantly washing their hands with soap and clean water as well as apply hand sanitisers.

He added that people should not hesitate to go to the nearest health facility whenever they noticed symptoms of the infection saying that prompt treatment will save lives.

He then prayed for quick recovery of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, and the two others who tested positive to COVID-19 and are presently recovering.

