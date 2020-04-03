Actor Ernest Asuzu recovers, leaves hospital in Anambra, returns to Lagos

Nollywood actor, Ernest Asuzu, who has been ill and admitted in the hospital, said he is much better now and has been discharged from hospital.

He was said to have suffered stroke and was reported to have been seen on the streets of Lagos begging for money.

Asuzu in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos said he received good treatment in Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka in Anambra State.

The actor said that he was presently in his house in Lagos although still on medications but could move around freely and can talk which he wasn’t doing before the treatment.

“I am happy to be back in my house in a better health condition which is as a result of the adequate treatment I received in Anambra State.

“At least I can grant interview as you can hear me clearly. The challenges I had with moving around or doing things on my own have become a thing of the past.

“Although I am still on medication, but I feel much much better and I really thank God for my life because it’s been years of big challenge for me,” he said.

He added that the hospital bill was taken care of by Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano, the wife of Anambra State governor and commended her for her assistance to him at that critical stage of his condition.

Asuzu said Mrs Obiano’s intervention came in handy and rescued him as it got to a stage that he took to the street to seek assistance from the general public.

“God really used Mrs Obiano to save my life, I cannot thank her enough for coming to my rescue at the peak of my health challenge and conditions, God bless her good heart,” he said.