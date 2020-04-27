COVID-19: PZ Cussons Foundation donates soaps to over 40,000 Nigerians

PZ Cussons Foundation in collaboration with Foundation for Refugee Economic Empowerment (FREE), a United Kingdom and Nigerian Charity, recently announced the donation of soaps to over 40,000 Nigerians, towards controlling the spread of COVID-19 in six Nigerian cities.

Disclosing this, in a statement, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of PZ Cussons Foundation, Professor Eyitayo Lambo, explained that the decision to donate the items was informed by the need to promote handwashing, as a simple way of checking the spread of the virus.

“We have since learnt that one of the simple ways to stay protected against the pandemic is by consistent hand-washing with soap. Sadly, not everyone can afford to do this, hence the decision of PZ Cussons Foundation to partner with FREE to ensure that even the most vulnerable communities are catered for at a time, like this, to support the on-going efforts at stemming the spread of the virus in Nigeria,” he stated.

According to him, the gesture would be extended to many vulnerable communities in other regions in the country.

“The PZ Cussons Foundation has been a major advocate for proper sanitation and hygiene standards and has, for the past five years, partnered successfully with United Purpose in increasing awareness and understanding about the importance of handwashing with soap as an easy, effective, and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

“We, therefore, encourage everyone to stay at home and stay protected by washing their hands with soap, among other preventive measures,” he added.

FREE aims to provide high quality, timely, accountable, and inclusive humanitarian assistance to displaced persons towards enabling them to return to normal and sustainable productive lives.

Launched in 2007, PZ Cussons Foundation has completed over 100 projects in different parts of Nigeria.

