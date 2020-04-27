COVID-19: Expert charges marketing practitioners on creativity, resilience

A marketing practitioner and Chief Executive Officer of Neo Media and Marketing, Mr Ehi Braimah, has stressed the need for marketing practitioners in the country to be resilient and be ready to think out of the box, to enable them remain relevant at these trying times.

Braimah, who made the call at a teleconference, tagged, ‘Marketing in Time of Chaos’, and organised by the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), recently, stated that though marketing practice, like other professions, was going through a difficult time, practitioners must do everything within their powers to remain relevant at this period, and at post-COVID-19 era.

He stressed the need for practitioners to realise that, though the pandemic looked set to destroy everything within sight, it however remained a disease that would also be overcome, just like the dreaded Ebola.

The Neo Media boss, however, counselled that the pre-occupation of all marketing practitioners, for now, should be how to survive the pandemic and remain relevant after the pandemic must have been overcome.

“What we must realize is that the pandemic is not going to last forever. We’ve had diseases, such as Ebola, in the past, and we were able to overcome. I think what we should be doing now is how to survive the pandemic and then plan for the future, since we cannot afford to give up at all.

“We must adapt and plan for the future. I know things will be tough. There is problem already with COVID-19, but we must encourage one another. We must be there for one another. We must even be more creative at this time to engage with our clients.

“For how long it will last is what we definitely don’t know. But our resilience, our ability to adapt to the current situation is also very important. We should not be too weighed down about the problem we don’t have too much control over,” he stated.

He also charged practitioners to see the current situation as a challenge, and not as the end of the world, to enable them leverage whatever positives the pandemic might bring.

The institute’s President and Chairman of Council, Mr Tony Agenmonmen had, in a chat with Brands & Marketing, explained that the virtual conference was one of the ways of preparing members for some of the changes, likely to be experienced post-COVID-19.

“A lot of things would definitely change after COVID-19, and that is why we believe that marketing professionals must prepare for such changes,” the NIMN boss stated.

