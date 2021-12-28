COVID-19: Public health expert sensitises 52 traditional, religious leaders on vaccination acceptance in Bauchi

In an effort to eradicate the apathy of people against the COVID-19 vaccination, a Bauchi based Expert in Public Health who is also a COVID-19 vaccine uptake advocate, Dr Hassan Musa has sensitized 52 traditional and religious leaders on vaccination uptake and acceptance.

Hassan Musa in his presentation at a one-day stakeholder’s public sensitization for religious and traditional leaders to promote vaccine uptake and acceptance in Bauchi stressed that it is vital for people to accept the vaccine as a means of checking the virus.

The sensitisation forum was organized by the Expert supported by McArthur Foundation and the Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD)

The Expert urged the traditional and religious leaders to encourage their subjects to access testing and COVID-19 Vaccine in their communities and stressed the need for the leaders to disabuse the minds of their subjects and followers on the circulating myths and misinformation about COVID-19

Hassan Musa said that, “There is the need for religious followers to tune-in to live radio phone-in programs about covid-19 to boost people’s understanding about the disease and hence the need for people to get vaccinated. Especially in the face of the emergence of the omicron Variant of COVID-19 on 26 November 2021in the world,”.

Dr Hassan Musa who is also working towards increasing vaccine uptake in Bauchi State said that, “it is imperative for our people, males and females, young and elderly to visit the centres to get themselves vaccinated”.

“By doing so, we protect ourselves and have full ownership of prevention of further transmission of the virus at the individual level and to the general public as well,” the expert said.

In a remark, Malam Aliyu Muhammad, the Chief Imam of Shehu Awak Mosque said that they are convinced with the explanation on the pandemic saying that its veracity cannot be overemphasized.

He then pledged to continue creating awareness on the need to prevent further spread of COVID-19, adding that it is everybody’s business especially with the emergence of the new variant of the disease.

Aliyu Muhammad urged the citizens to take personal responsibility to protect themselves, their families and by extension the general public by adhering to all recommended preventive measures by experts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers.. Public health expert sensitises 52 traditional Public health expert sensitises 52 traditional Public health expert sensitises 52 traditional Public health expert sensitises 52 traditional Public health expert sensitises 52 traditional