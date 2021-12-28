NURTW boss warns drivers against alcohol, charges them on COVID-19 protocols

For the Christmas and New Year, the President National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Alhaji Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, Felicitates With Nigerians, members

The transport union boss gave the warning in his Goodwill Message to members of the union and other drivers in all parts of Nigeria.

Alhaji Baruwa said ” I felicitate with our Christian brothers and sisters in particular, and with all Nigerians in general, on the joyous occasion of Christmas of the year 2021”.

The transport union boss also added that ” I urge every member not to take any alcoholic or intoxicating drink while driving throughout the period of the festivity and beyond, this year’s celebration calls for sober reflection in the view of the deadly, Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world”. Baruwa warned.”

He appreciated God, for His goodness and mercies over the country and especially upon all Christian believers, who are alive to witness another Christmas despite that Covid 19 pandemic that ravaged the nation.

The NURTW boss also enjoined Christians to reflect on the lifestyle of Jesus Christ who lived sacrificially and worshipped God with total dedication.

“Let us continue to seek the face of God and to relate in holiness love, peace, personal sacrifice, moderation, piousness and self-discipline as exhibited by Jesus Christ”. Baruwa said

He also admonished union members and all other road users to obey traffic rules and regulations, maintain social distancing, and use their nose masks at all times, asking drivers and passengers to always wash and sanitize their hands while entering motor parks.

Alhaji Baruwa also charged members of the union to continue to observe all protocols to contain the spread of Coronavirus (covid 19) and should note that the union has put in place, a task force to monitor member’s compliance to protocols and will discipline erring members accordingly.

The union chairman stressed that ” IF YOU DRINK, DO NOT DRIVE IF YOU DRIVE DO NOT DRINK WHEN YOU ARE DRIVING DON’T MAKE OR RECEIVE CALLS,

