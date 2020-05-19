COVID-19 patient delivered of twins at LUTH

Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Tuesday announced that it has delivered a 22-year-old COVID-19 patient of twins, a girl and a boy.

The babies who weigh 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively at birth were delivered through a Caesarean Section.

The woman becomes the fourth expectant mother to have been delivered by the hospital.

The hospital disclosed this through its official Twitter handle, saying the delivery was successfully carried out by its team of doctors, anaesthetists and nurses, adding that the mother and babies were all doing well.

“A team of LUTH doctors & anaesthetists & nurses today, Tuesday 19th May 2020 delivered the fourth expectant mother (22-year-old) with COVID-19 of twins (a girl and a boy- birthweight: 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively) through a Caesarean Section.

“The mother and babies are doing well! Once again, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement,” it added.

LUTH delivers fourth (4th) expectant mother (22 year-old) diagnosed with Covid-19 of twins pic.twitter.com/kVMBPJznWM — LUTH (@LUTHofficial) May 19, 2020

