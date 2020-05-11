COVID-19: Ondo records first death

Ondo State on Monday recorded its first COVID-19 death, from the total of 16 cases recorded in the state.

The State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who confirmed the development during a press briefing at the government house, Akure, said the case was a patient with a renal condition who arrived the state late last month despite the border lockdown.

He said the victim was one of the three new COVID-19 cases and was already a patient with a renal condition who died in the early hours of Monday.

He said “In spite of the border lockdown, he arrived Ipe Akoko, Akoko South-East local government area on the 27th of April 2020. His arrival was reported to our health workers who immediately proceeded to administer a test upon him.

“The result which was received four days ago confirmed his case as positive. He was immediately removed and admitted into isolation at the IDH, Akure where he was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition. This made treatment and recovery more complicated. He died in the early hours today”

The governor lamented over the rejection of three of the four criminals who participated in the killing of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Mrs Funke Olakunri, at the Nigerian Correctional Service in the state because one of them tested positive to COVID-19 despite a court order.

He explained that the four suspects were presented for COVID-19 testing after their remand by the court, upon the insistence by the Nigerian Correctional Services, but expressed dismay over their rejection.

He said “The implications of leaving murder suspects who are not under medical treatment at large can be better imagined.

“Out of the four suspects, one immediately tested positive while three were held in quarantine pending the result of their tests. Eventually, the three tested negative to the two approved tests.

“The implication is that they were fit to be re-admitted into the correctional facility in furtherance of their trial.

“I hereby call on the authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Services to immediately receive the suspects into custody as directed by the law court”

The governor who laid the blame of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases at the doorsteps of the security agents manning the state borders said “if those manning our borders and residents along the borders had resisted the illegal entry of the individuals into the state, we probably would be having no new cases to report today”

He appealed to the people of the state to continue to observe hygiene protocols, restrict their movement, keep social and physical distancing, describing the measures as the most effective weapons against the pandemic.

The governor who threatened to establish a mobile court for the instant trial of individuals who fail to comply with the state regulations on COVID-19 frowned over the needless blockade of main roads by sellers of food items, Okada riders and Taxis in some markets in the state.

“Government views this with serious concern and will take every necessary step to enforce the order for the necessary and appropriate period.

“To this end, I have directed the Special Adviser on Transport and the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission to collaborate to ensure the ease of passage of human and vehicles at Oja Oba, Isinkan and Arakale in Akure as well as other city centres in the state.

“It is important to state that if our people fail to obey these regulations, we will not hesitate to direct the commencement of mobile courts for instant trial of individuals who fail to comply with our COVID-19 orders and regulations.

“Such mobile courts will be fully empowered and supported to achieve the aims and objectives for which they are set up.

“Punishments for those found guilty will range from stiff community service, fines and outright forfeiture/confiscation of wares and properties found as accessories to the violation,” he said

