Covid-19: Ondo govt to distribute maize seeds as palliative to farmers

The Ondo State Government said it would distribute special variety of maize seeds as palliative to farmers in the state, to help mitigate hunger after the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is contained in a statement from the state Ministry of Agriculture, signed by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Mr Bolu Ajijo, on Saturday in Akure.

According to the statement, the Maize Seed variety DMR-LSR-Y, is a palliative grant from the Institute of Agricultural Research and Training , IAR&T, Moore Plantation, Ibadan, Oyo State.

“The palliative is part of the efforts of the government to ensure food sufficiency and security.

” And It is specially aimed at mitigating hunger after the pandemic.

“Target beneficiaries are farming households, intending farmers, Agriculture related Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs),Ondo State Agricultural Commodity Association (OSACA) and Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria (MAN), it read.

The statement stated further that the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Adegboyega Adefarati, would carry out the exercise on behalf of the state government .(NAN)

